SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

A large-scale attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy facilities in eight regions of the Russian Federation is a joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) and Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency's interlocutor, the target was the energy infrastructure supplying facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex in Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow regions. After the attacks, problems with electricity and water supply arose in some areas of the aggressor state.

"The SBU drones have once again proved their effectiveness and demonstrated the result - they have successfully worked on the infrastructure that ensures the smooth operation of military facilities on the territory of Russia," said a source in the SBU.