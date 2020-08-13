Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Most Ukrainians believe that the Ukrainian language should be the only national and official language, while Russian can be used freely. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted jointly by the Socis Center and the Razumkov Center.

The Ukrainian language as the only official one is supported by 64.5% of the respondents.

Some 17.7% of respondents believe that the Russian language can be recognized as the official language in some regions, while maintaining the national status of the Ukrainian language.

Some 15.2% of respondents supported the recognition of both Ukrainian and Russian as the national languages in Ukraine. Another 2.6% were undecided about the answer.

The study was conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2020 using the method of standardized face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. The results represent the adult population of Ukraine as a whole (over 18 years old), excluding the uncontrolled territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in terms of age, gender, type of settlement (city or village) and the division of the country into regions. A total of 4,000 respondents over the age of 18 were interviewed.