Facts

11:54 13.08.2020

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

 Ukraine will make a decision on recognizing or not recognizing the results of the elections in Belarus after their official promulgation by the Central Election Commission of this country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The official results of the presidential elections in Belarus have not yet been announced. After the Belarusian Central Election Commission officially announces them, we will make a decision on how to react to this fact," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday, answering question what will be the official reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to the election results in Belarus.

Tags: #kuleba #belarus #ukraine #foreign_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 13.08.2020
Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

14:50 13.08.2020
Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

14:46 13.08.2020
Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

14:12 13.08.2020
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

13:46 13.08.2020
Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

12:51 13.08.2020
MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

09:17 13.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

15:41 12.08.2020
Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

10:37 12.08.2020
Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

09:58 12.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

LATEST

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Court permits SBI to investigate murders of protesters at Instytutska Street in 2014, arrests ex-commander of Berkut in absentia

Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

G7 ambassadors discuss with Urusky importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic, national security

Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD