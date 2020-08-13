Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Ukraine will make a decision on recognizing or not recognizing the results of the elections in Belarus after their official promulgation by the Central Election Commission of this country, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The official results of the presidential elections in Belarus have not yet been announced. After the Belarusian Central Election Commission officially announces them, we will make a decision on how to react to this fact," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Thursday, answering question what will be the official reaction of the Ukrainian authorities to the election results in Belarus.