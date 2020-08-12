Facts

10:37 12.08.2020

Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

1 min read
Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health Of Ukraine has proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to change the criteria for the distribution of regions into four zones on COVID-19, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Having analyzed all the indicators, we decided to make it clearer and more convenient by what criteria we determine the attribution to a particular hazard level (green, yellow, orange and red zones). We decided to combine the dynamics and the number of incidence into one indicator and make calculations based on the number of new patients per 100,000 people during 14 days. In addition, we have more clearly defined the rate of bed occupancy. We have a different situation in the west and east of the country, so we took into account small districts and towns, regional centers and introduced appropriate coefficients. We have submitted relevant documents to the Cabinet of Ministers for the introduction of changes in the resolution," he said.

Tags: #stepanov #ukraine #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 12.08.2020
Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

09:58 12.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

18:07 11.08.2020
G7 ambassadors discuss with Urusky importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic, national security

G7 ambassadors discuss with Urusky importance of protecting sensitive technology to safeguard economic, national security

12:20 11.08.2020
Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

Health Ministry intends to end reconstruction of Cancer Institute's laboratory by Feb 2021 – Stepanov

11:19 11.08.2020
Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

09:39 11.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases per day, 575 recovered, 29 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases per day, 575 recovered, 29 new victims of virus

17:40 10.08.2020
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

15:13 10.08.2020
If over 2,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine daily, number of deaths to rise to 40-50

If over 2,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine daily, number of deaths to rise to 40-50

10:34 10.08.2020
Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

Health Ministry presents plan for development of transplant system until 2023

13:20 08.08.2020
Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

Ukrainian govt bans entry, exit to/from Crimea until late Aug

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

Ukraine records 1,158 new COVID-19 cases per day, 575 recovered, 29 new victims of virus

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once since midnight – JFO HQ

Prytula runs for Kyiv mayor from Holos Party

Denisova demands copies of documents from CEC about impossibility of holding elections in 18 communities of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

The reaction of DemoCorruptionists shows how accurately we hit the target – Derkach

One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

Democratic elections in ORDLO are impossible yet – German Foreign Minister

Biocor Technology announces development of PCR tests for COVID-19

Govt introduces daily work of State Commission on Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response due to deterioration of epidemic situation - Shmyhal

Kravchuk says that he has not communicated with Medvedchuk for five years, considers his position on Donbas unacceptable

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD