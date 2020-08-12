Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health Of Ukraine has proposed to the Cabinet of Ministers to change the criteria for the distribution of regions into four zones on COVID-19, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Having analyzed all the indicators, we decided to make it clearer and more convenient by what criteria we determine the attribution to a particular hazard level (green, yellow, orange and red zones). We decided to combine the dynamics and the number of incidence into one indicator and make calculations based on the number of new patients per 100,000 people during 14 days. In addition, we have more clearly defined the rate of bed occupancy. We have a different situation in the west and east of the country, so we took into account small districts and towns, regional centers and introduced appropriate coefficients. We have submitted relevant documents to the Cabinet of Ministers for the introduction of changes in the resolution," he said.