12:01 10.08.2020

Ukraine must settle issue on legislative definition of indigenous status of Crimean Tatar people – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country is working on the legislative definition of indigenous peoples and the status of the Crimean Tatar people as indigenous.

"The settlement of this issue is long overdue, and we, finally, must put an end to it. We can confidently say that we will definitely celebrate this holiday of solidarity in free Bakhchysaray and throughout Crimea," the head of state said on the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Sunday, August 9.

Zelensky said that with the beginning of the temporary occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, the issues of protecting the rights and legislative definition of the special status of the Crimean Tatar people in Ukraine have become even more urgent.

"That is why our common task now is to protect the rights of the Crimean Tatars, help in the comprehensive development of the language, culture and preserve the identity of the people, which now cannot fully develop in their historical homeland, in Crimea. It is very important for us to do everything in our power to restore the rights of the Crimean Tatar people as the indigenous people of Ukraine," he said.

