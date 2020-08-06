Facts

13:26 06.08.2020

New head of Main Directorate of Intelligence of Defense Ministry intends to restore 'spirit' of Ukrainian intelligence service, reform it based on NATO standards

1 min read
 Newly appointed Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and appointed Kyrylo Budanov plans to reform Ukrainian intelligence and implement NATO standards in it.

"I will do everything to restore the integrity and indivisibility of Ukraine, to strengthen our power. My course towards reforming the system will remain unchanged, based on the principles and standards of NATO. We will restore the very spirit of Ukrainian military intelligence," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

As reported, on August 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees on Wednesday dismissed Vasyl Burba from the post of Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and appointed Kyrylo Budanov to this position.

Budanov was educated at Odesa Institute of Ground Forces in 2007, and after graduation began serving in the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, where he held various positions. He participated in hostilities in Donbas from 2014 and is a full holder of the Order for Courage. From 2020, he served as Deputy Director at the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Tags: #defense_ministry #intelligence
Interfax-Ukraine
