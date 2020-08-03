Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine, as of Monday morning, registered 990 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), some 333 people from among the previously ill recovered and thirteen patients died, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System has said on its website.

The day before, on August 2, there were some 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 1.172 – on August 1, 1,197 – on July 30, 1,022 – on July 29.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases from the beginning of the pandemic to the morning of Monday was 73,158 patients, some 39,876 recovered and 1,738 patients died from the disease. Now there are 31,544 patients with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 644 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Lviv (112), Ivano-Frankivsk (115) regions and in Kyiv (110).