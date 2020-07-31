CEC appeals to Donetsk, Luhansk local authorities for conclusions on possibility of holding local elections in regions

A regular meeting of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) took place, at which the commission appealed to Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations – regional military and civil administrations for conclusions regarding the possibility of holding local elections in the regions on October 25, 2020.

"For the purpose to properly organize the preparation and conduct of local elections on October 25, 2020 in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in particular, those near the demarcation line, to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens, and also in view of the fact that, according to the law on the CMA [civil-military administration], district, regional military-civil administrations exercise the authority to provide the commission with conclusions on the possibility of organizing and preparing for the relevant elections in certain territories, the Central Election Commission appealed to Donetsk and Luhansk regional state administrations – regional civil-military administrations regarding the provision of conclusions on the possibility of organizing the preparation and holding of local elections on October 25, 2020," the Central Election Commission's press service said on Thursday, July 30.

We are talking about voting stations, which were formed in accordance with the Central Election Commission's resolution No. 117 on the formation of ordinary and special voting stations on a permanent basis, dated June 25, 2020.

"The commission expects to receive such conclusions no later than August 5, 2020," the commission said in the statement.