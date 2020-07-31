Facts

11:31 31.07.2020

Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

1 min read
Ukraine to insist on extradition of Wagner PMC fighters detained in Belarus

The Ukrainian party will apply to the Republic of Belarus for the extradition of the fighters of the Russian private military company of Wagner suspected of war crimes in Donbas in compliance with all envisaged procedures, the presidential press service reported.

The press service of the President's Office says that the Belarusian authorities have published a list of 33 people detained in the Republic of Belarus on July 29, 2020. Consultations with the Belarusian side are currently underway.

"Ukraine will insist on the extradition of all persons involved in war crimes in the temporarily occupied territory and regarding whom the Security Service of Ukraine has collected sufficient evidence. The entire world community is extremely negative about crimes against peace and security of mankind, so the actions of these people must be carefully and properly investigated, and the guilty must be punished," the message reads.

Tags: #extradition #belarus #ukraine #wagner
Interfax-Ukraine
