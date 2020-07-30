Kravchuk on joining TCG: it is not time to rest, I will do everything for peace in Donbas, until my last breath

Ukrainian first President Leonid Kravchuk said that he headed the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in order to accelerate the advance of peace in Donbas.

"Definitely, I thought about it, but when I realized so directly what is happening there in Donbas, when our young boys and girls die there, defending our land, shedding blood, defending the sovereignty of Ukraine, with all that in my I saw life, and it would be possible to rest, but the time for rest has not come. I made a decision, if I can, and I want this, to do something to speed up the peace in Donbas, I will do it to my last breath," he said in a video commentary released on Thursday.