Some 205 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ukraine – Stepanov

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 205 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, patients have pneumonia, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

"There is also a large number of hospitalized people: 205 people. Twenty people need help in in-patient facility in a hospital. ... This means that people have pneumonia, which means that their lives are in danger. And the reason for this is coronavirus disease," said Stepanov during a briefing on Saturday morning.

The minister noted that more than 85 percent of people who die from coronavirus have concomitant diseases or are at risk.