Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree establishing a visa-free regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand and the countries of the Arabian Peninsula.

Corresponding decree No. 289/2020, dated July 21, was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state. It comes into force on the day of its publication.

"To establish, from August 1, 2020, a visa-free regime of entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days during 180 days. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is to take the measures expiring from this decree," the text of the document reads.