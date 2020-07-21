Facts

14:45 21.07.2020

Conditions for Normandy Four summit not yet in place – Peskov

1 min read
The conditions necessary for holding a Normandy Four summit have not been created thus far, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is no necessary groundwork for this for now," Peskov told Interfax on Tuesday, when commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that a date for the next Normandy Four summit may be set in the near future.

Zelensky said earlier in the day that Ukraine expects a date for a Normandy Four summit in Berlin to be set sometime soon.

"Now, we understand that we have tentative confirmation from the German side, confirmation from the French side, and an understanding that the Russian Federation doesn't mind meeting either, because everyone understands how important it is for all of us to meet in the Normandy format. Therefore, we expect a date for a meeting in the Normandy format to be set in the near future," Zelensky said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Tags: #normandy_format #peskov
Interfax-Ukraine
