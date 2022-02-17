Peskov on Kyiv's calls for summit meeting: Why?

Kyiv has repeatedly offered Moscow to arrange a summit meeting, yet the purpose of such calls remains unclear, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Interfax asked Peskov on Thursday to comment on a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv asked Moscow for a summit but the responses it received "do not lead to a bilateral meeting."

"We have received multiple proposals of a meeting from Kyiv. Yet every time Kyiv could not answer the simple question: why? To what end?" Peskov said.

Kyiv proposes that the meeting "address nothing but Donbas," he said.

"We tell them they should speak about Donbas with the Donbas republics and ask whether they have other questions for us. They are silent," Peskov said.