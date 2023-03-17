Peskov on ICC arrest warrant for Putin: We view it as outrageous, unacceptable

The Kremlin sees the International Criminal Court's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as outrageous and legally null, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"We view the very approach to the matter as outrageous and unacceptable," Peskov told journalists in commenting on the ICC judgment.

"As well as a number of other countries, Russia does not recognize this court's jurisdiction. Hence, any such decisions are null for Russia from the legal standpoint," he said.