Facts

17:35 18.07.2020

Pirates capture four Ukrainians off Nigeria coast - Foreign Ministry

1 min read

As a result of a pirate attack on the Curacao Trader ship in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria, 13 out of 19 crew members have been abducted, there are four Ukrainian citizens among the captured sailors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"On July 17, 2020, as a result of a pirate attack on the Curacao Trader ship in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria (200 miles southwest), 13 out of 19 crew members were kidnapped. Four citizens of Ukraine were among the seamen," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Embassies of Ukraine in Nigeria and the United Kingdom have established contact with the shipowner, the operator of the vessel and are clarifying the circumstances of the case, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Tags: #sailors #pirate
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:26 22.05.2020
Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

Ukraine has prepared memo for International Tribunal in case of seizure of Ukrainian sailors, ships in Black Sea by Russia

14:15 27.11.2019
Investigation into Ukrainian sailors case prolonged by 2 months due to need to question witness - lawyer

Investigation into Ukrainian sailors case prolonged by 2 months due to need to question witness - lawyer

11:55 27.11.2019
Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

17:45 11.11.2019
SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

15:01 16.10.2019
Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

11:14 13.09.2019
Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia ready to testify in their case in online mode

Ukrainian sailors freed from Russia ready to testify in their case in online mode

10:26 09.09.2019
NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

11:13 07.09.2019
All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

10:13 03.09.2019
Ukrainian journalist hands parcels for 32 Ukrainians in Lefortovo detention facility

Ukrainian journalist hands parcels for 32 Ukrainians in Lefortovo detention facility

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

Razumkov signs order to hold Rada's extraordinary session on July 21

Army doctor, killed in Donbas, was Estonian citizen – Estonian FM

LATEST

Article on judges' criminal liability for unjust decisions was actually used to put pressure on judges - Supreme Court head

Danishevska: I hope there will be no claims to legitimacy of Supreme Court after Constitutional Court's decision

Pressure when considering PrivatBank case of Surkis brothers' deposits wasn't the only one to influence Supreme Court judges - Danishevska

Iran sends black box of Ukrainian passenger jet shot down in Jan by its forces for reading

Swearing in of judges appointed by president is priority - Supreme Court head

Health Ministry plans to launch unified system for transplantation in Ukraine from Jan 1, 2021

Supreme Court head: Judicial system will stop without changes to law on judicial system, status of judges

Danilov, Urusky discuss reform of defense, space industries

Kyiv not ruling out joining Dutch ECHR suit against Russia over MH17 but not before studying court docs

No casualties reported among 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD