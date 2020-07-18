Pirates capture four Ukrainians off Nigeria coast - Foreign Ministry

As a result of a pirate attack on the Curacao Trader ship in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria, 13 out of 19 crew members have been abducted, there are four Ukrainian citizens among the captured sailors, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"On July 17, 2020, as a result of a pirate attack on the Curacao Trader ship in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria (200 miles southwest), 13 out of 19 crew members were kidnapped. Four citizens of Ukraine were among the seamen," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Embassies of Ukraine in Nigeria and the United Kingdom have established contact with the shipowner, the operator of the vessel and are clarifying the circumstances of the case, the Foreign Ministry noted.