Zelensky urges not to extend quarantine restrictions for more than a month: Everyone is tired of it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the government should not rush to continue quarantine restrictions for more than a month.

"We don't need to rush to continue the quarantine restrictions for a long time, it's necessary to act according to the development of the situation. Everyone is already tired of this quarantine. We need a clear framework of the way we will continue it so that people have the opportunity to live in safety, for the business to function, for the economy not to pause. Therefore, at first we continue it for a month, but no more," the head of state said on Thursday during a traditional conference call with representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that a resolution with amendments has already been developed, which relates to the existence of quarantine in Ukraine as a whole.

According to the document, the regions will be divided into four zones – "green," "yellow," "orange" and "red," where clear criteria regarding restrictions will apply. Restrictive measures will be introduced depending on the situation arising in a particular locality of a region.