Facts

16:18 10.07.2020

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

The Netherlands brings MH17 case against Russia before ECtHR

The Dutch government has decided to bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) for its role in the downing of Flight MH17, according to a posting on the website of the Dutch government on July 10.

"Today, the Dutch government decided to bring Russia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) for its role in the downing of Flight MH17. By submitting an inter-State application, the government is sharing all available and relevant information about the downing of Flight MH17 with the ECtHR," the government said.

"What is more, by submitting this inter-State application, the Netherlands stands by all 298 MH17 victims, of 17 different nationalities, and their next of kin. By taking this step today – bringing a case before the ECtHR and thus supporting the applications of the next of kin as much as we can – we are moving closer to this goal," the government said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was downed in Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived.

Tags: #netherlands #russia #mh17 #court #ecthr
