European Solidarity call released 'recordings' of conversations between Poroshenko, Biden are a crude, edited fake

For six years, fakes have been one of the permanent tools of the Russian hybrid war against Ukraine, as well as against the fifth president of the country personally, European Solidarity Party leader Petro Poroshenko. Recordings released by member of parliament Andriy Derkach purporting to be conversations of Poroshenko with Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden have been falsified, the European Solidarity Party has said.

The "conversation" with Putin published by Derkach, a graduate of the KGB Higher School, is from the same series. This is the same roughly mounted, carefully compiled counterfeit, as well as alleged conversations with Biden," the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The party noted that an eyewitnesses, former French President Francois Hollande, once described how Poroshenko actually negotiated with Putin: "He held himself very dignified and firmly defended his position." According to the recollections of the French president, "Poroshenko and Putin raised their voices against each other many times, and Poroshenko remained adamant about the sovereignty of his country."

"The fake conversation with Putin, however, is not the main takeaway from today's press conference of Derkach and [ex-prosecutor Konstiantyn] Kulyk. They are participants in the Kremlin's plan to whitewash Putin, relieve Russia of responsibility for aggression and shift it to Ukraine. This is precisely what Kulyk's appeal is for citizens to file a lawsuit not against Putin, but against Poroshenko is about. Kulyk's words eloquently correlate with yesterday's statement by Prosecutor General Venediktova for citizens to make petitions against Poroshenko en mass," the statement said.

European Solidarity said lawyers serving the "fifth column" in Ukraine last week phoned the internally displaced persons and offered them to file criminal lawsuits against Poroshenko, who was allegedly to blame for their loss of property.

"The Derkach-Kulyk press conference, and the statements of Venediktova, and the provocation of these lawsuits are part of the special operation of Moscow agents to impose a Russian ideology on the alleged civil conflict in Ukraine and put the responsibility of the Ukrainian authorities, personified by Petro Poroshenko. This is the Kremlin's revenge because Poroshenko, as president and supreme commander in chief, did not allow Putin to realize any strategic goal of the Kremlin in Ukraine," the party said.