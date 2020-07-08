Each family whose houses were destroyed by wildfires in Luhansk region to receive UAH 300,000 – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that UAH 300,000 will be allocated to each family which has lost its house as a result of the wildfires in Luhansk region and additional financial assistance of UAH 20,000 will be allocated to each person.

The head of state said this in Novoaidarsky district on Wednesday morning.

"We have decided to provide each family which has lost its house with UAH 300,000 so that they can simply buy new housing. Our regional state administration will also help. We will discuss the issue with the government and allocate additional assistance of UAH 20,000 to each person. Additional amounts will be allocated for the deceased," Zelensky said.

The president also said that 24 houses were completely destroyed and 59 seriously damaged by fire.

The regional governor will be in charge of resettling people from the areas affected by wildfires, Zelensky said.