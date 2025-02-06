US monitors spending of military aid to Ukraine in both countries – Kellogg

Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg

The U.S. authorities have sent inspections to monitor the use of funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine, both to relevant institutions within the United States and to Ukraine, said Keith Kellogg, special representative of the U.S. President Donald Trump for the Ukraine settlement.

“The United States, the American people, the U.S. citizens have given Ukraine over $174 billion. And we have put inspector generals on the ground in Ukraine and here to track that money. So, we have fairly good reporting on where it’s going,” Kellogg said on the NewsMax TV channel.

According to him, part of this money was spent in the United States on the creation of weapons systems that are being sent to Ukraine.

Kellogg added that they are going to replenish them, they are going to increase our reserves. That's why they have to buy it in the United States, Kellogg explained.