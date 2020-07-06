Facts

18:53 06.07.2020

Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

2 min read
Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

The online job search resource Jooble has noted a 60% decrease in the number of requests from Ukrainians for work outside the country from March to June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the Jooble press service, Ukrainian jobseekers who were looking for work during the quarantine period introduced in Ukraine focused mainly on vacancies from employers from Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany.

According to Jooble, in Poland, Ukrainians were most interested in job offers as laborers, packers, sorters, berry pickers and logisticians. In Germany, jobseekers, nurses, bricklayers, IT specialists and builders most often looked for work. In the Czech Republic, the category "B" drivers, seamstresses, maids, builders and nurses became the most attractive vacancies for Ukrainians.

At the same time, Jooble notes that the desired job vacancies and the actual offer from the employers themselves were somewhat different.

"In March-June, Polish companies offered Ukrainian job seekers jobs for packers, drivers, car workers, packers and builders. In Germany, employers' requests indicate that the country most needed nurses, roofers, strawberry pickers, Java-Development specialists and Formworkers from Czech Republic. Czech employers were also mainly looking for manual workers: laborers in warehouses, factories and factories; welders; roofers; drivers and kitchen assistants," said Jooble.

In total, according to the resource, in these three countries most often over the past four months, Ukrainians were offered jobs in the manufacturing, transport and logistics sectors, as well as construction and architecture. The fewest offers were in the following categories: finance and insurance, accounting, audit and consulting and jurisprudence.

Jooble is one of the largest job search sites in Ukraine, one of the TOP-3 popular employment resources. The company's website offers job opportunities from 71 countries.

Tags: #czech_republic #ukraine #germany #work #poland #jooble
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:43 06.07.2020
Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

16:25 06.07.2020
Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

Air traffic in airspace of Ukraine 87.1% down in June – UkSATSE

09:13 06.07.2020
Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

11:16 03.07.2020
Ukraine fulfills only one out of seven benchmarks of memo with IMF with deadline before July 2020

Ukraine fulfills only one out of seven benchmarks of memo with IMF with deadline before July 2020

09:36 03.07.2020
Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

15:51 02.07.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects quick stabilization of markets after NBU governor's resignation

14:38 02.07.2020
Ukraine's president terminates activities of financial service markets regulator

Ukraine's president terminates activities of financial service markets regulator

17:53 01.07.2020
VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

16:34 01.07.2020
Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

Poland resumes flights with Ukraine

09:46 01.07.2020
Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 664 new COVID-19 cases, 433 recoveries, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

Ukraine reports 543 new COVID-19 cases, 327 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky: deputy premier for industry may appear in Ukraine's govt in a week

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

LATEST

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

Kyiv registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in past 24 hours – Klitschko

NBU Council decides not to approve Deputy NBU Governor Churiy for new tenure

Zelensky promises assistance to veterans in Odesa region

Zelensky: deputy premier for industry may appear in Ukraine's govt in a week

Zelensky: banking sector offers candidates for NBU head, they are being considered

Zelensky describes reports on Russia's demand that bill on special status of Donbas be presented by July 6 as unacceptable rhetoric

Normandy format summit 'one step' closer after political advisors' meeting – Kyiv

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD