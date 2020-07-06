Ukrainians during quarantine 60% less often sought work abroad, mostly in Poland, Czech Republic, Germany

The online job search resource Jooble has noted a 60% decrease in the number of requests from Ukrainians for work outside the country from March to June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the Jooble press service, Ukrainian jobseekers who were looking for work during the quarantine period introduced in Ukraine focused mainly on vacancies from employers from Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany.

According to Jooble, in Poland, Ukrainians were most interested in job offers as laborers, packers, sorters, berry pickers and logisticians. In Germany, jobseekers, nurses, bricklayers, IT specialists and builders most often looked for work. In the Czech Republic, the category "B" drivers, seamstresses, maids, builders and nurses became the most attractive vacancies for Ukrainians.

At the same time, Jooble notes that the desired job vacancies and the actual offer from the employers themselves were somewhat different.

"In March-June, Polish companies offered Ukrainian job seekers jobs for packers, drivers, car workers, packers and builders. In Germany, employers' requests indicate that the country most needed nurses, roofers, strawberry pickers, Java-Development specialists and Formworkers from Czech Republic. Czech employers were also mainly looking for manual workers: laborers in warehouses, factories and factories; welders; roofers; drivers and kitchen assistants," said Jooble.

In total, according to the resource, in these three countries most often over the past four months, Ukrainians were offered jobs in the manufacturing, transport and logistics sectors, as well as construction and architecture. The fewest offers were in the following categories: finance and insurance, accounting, audit and consulting and jurisprudence.

Jooble is one of the largest job search sites in Ukraine, one of the TOP-3 popular employment resources. The company's website offers job opportunities from 71 countries.