Facts

17:48 06.07.2020

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

Great Britain will provide £100,000 of aid to the victims of destroying flooding in the western regions of Ukraine, the Embassy of Great Britain in Ukraine reported.

"Help is provided in response to the call of the Ukrainian authorities to the international community. In addition to providing urgent needs related to floods, the UK will also support the fight against the increased risk of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among local residents," the embassy said on Facebook.

Assistance will include the provision of hygiene kits and basic needs, the provision of drinking water and the satisfaction of sanitary needs.

"This support is also designed for the medium term in order to restore the region in accordance with priority needs," the embassy added.

Tags: #aid #flooding #great_britain
