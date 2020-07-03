Facts

16:55 03.07.2020

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

2 min read
Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

The real reasons for the United States to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty have been Russia's deliberate long-term actions aimed at scrapping pan-European regimes in the field of arms control and military restraint, as well as hiding military preparations and large-scale deployment of new weapons systems near the Ukraine-Russia border, as well as in the annexed and temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

"The Ukrainian side believes that the real reasons for the U.S. withdrawal from the treaty were deliberate long-term actions provoked by Russia aimed at destroying pan-European regimes in the field of arms control and military restraint, as well as hiding military preparations, large-scale deployment of new weapons systems near the Ukrainian side of the Russian state border, in Russia-occupied Crimea and Donbas," the ministry said during an extraordinary conference of states parties to the Open Skies Treaty on Friday.

At the same time, the ministry emphasized that Ukraine, together with partner states from among the NATO and EU members, will continue to participate in the Open Skies Treaty and its implementation.

"As before, Ukraine insists on the conscientious fulfillment of the obligations stipulated by this Treaty by all participating states without exception," the ministry said.

It is indicated that maintaining the Open Skies Treaty and continuing to participate in it is in the interests of Ukraine’s military security, as well as the priorities of Euro-Atlantic integration.

"Aerial monitoring of military activities, as well as the exchange of information with partner states, constitute an important source of information necessary for assessing the military and military-political situation in the context of countering the armed aggression of Russia," the ministry explained.

The holding of joint observation missions with the participation of Ukrainian and foreign inspectors, as well as the use of the Ukrainian AN-32 aircraft in the interests of NATO observation missions, is one of the important areas of practical cooperation and an element of achieving interoperability between the armed forces of the member states and Ukraine, explained in the comment.

Ukraine called on all participating states to ensure compliance with and further implementation of the Treaty, as well as to actively counter Moscow's attempts to manipulate its provisions in order to legalize the consequences of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, temporary occupation and illegal annexation of part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #ministry_of_foreign #open_skies
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 03.07.2020
U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

09:33 30.06.2020
U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

U.S. to provide Ukraine with $100,000 for fight against flooding in western regions – embassy

14:54 23.06.2020
Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

Lawsuit filed with Kyiv District Administrative Court regarding veracity of info about U.S. military biological laboratories

11:10 17.06.2020
U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

18:38 11.06.2020
Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

Zelensky: U.S. assistance to Ukraine on defense is another sign of strong strategic partnership of countries

17:30 11.06.2020
U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

U.S. Congress allocates $250 mln to assist Ukraine in defense

16:29 06.06.2020
Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Embassy in U.S. gradually restoring reception of visitors on consular issues from June 9 - diplomatic mission

13:37 05.06.2020
Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

Poland awaits Naftogaz Ukrainy decision on gas trade with United States – ambassador

11:35 03.06.2020
U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

U.S. disturbed by detention of Ukrainian military by Russian forces on sovereign Ukrainian territory - Embassy

14:51 01.06.2020
Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Zelensky: In case of recordings of Biden-Poroshenko I am interested in one thing, how it was possible to record country's president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

LATEST

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Eleven civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of 2020 – Denisova

Belarus to take all sanitary-epidemiological measures during Third Ukraine-Belarus Forum of Regions – Belarusian ambassador

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Election of Belarusian president will not influence bilateral ties with Ukraine – ambassador

Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest

Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office to discuss summit prospects with Normandy format representatives in Berlin

SBU rejects 128 supporters of international terror organizations from entering Ukraine in H1, 2020

Local woman killed amid enemy attack in Zaitseve – JFO HQ

Ukraine to open embassy in Albania in 2020 – MFA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD