Belarus to take all sanitary-epidemiological measures during Third Ukraine-Belarus Forum of Regions – Belarusian ambassador

Belarus hopes that the Third Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus in Grodno will be held in live mode on October 8-9 and will take all sanitary-epidemiological measures, logistics and law enforcement to conduct it, Ambassador of Belarus to Ukraine Igor Sokol has said.

"We will strive for the Forum to take place in live mode. We are determined to hold it in the same formats as the previous Forums, that is, we are waiting for Ukrainian delegations in Belarus. We will take all sanitary-epidemiological measures, logistics and law enforcement. I think that we will be able to do it in the proper way," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador said that Belarus had previously informed the Ukrainian side about the program, the events that will be held within the forum, and submitted them in writing to the Ukrainian ministries. He also said that Belarus would like Ukraine to quickly form its own organizing committee to prepare for the event.

"On the Belarusian side, an organizing committee has been created to prepare for the Forum, which is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Nazarov. So far, no organizing committee has been created in Ukraine, but Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Chernyshov has taken up all the preparatory work, we met on April 24. Belarus would like the Ukrainian organizing committee to be formed as soon as possible," he said.

The diplomat also said that the Belarusian embassy in Ukraine notified all regions of Ukraine and the chambers of commerce and industry, including regional ones, when the Third Forum of Regions will be held, that preparations are underway.