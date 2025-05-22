URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers are ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day, stressed Andriy Pozniakevych, head of the Emergency Management Department of the URCS.

"The participation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in responding to emergencies is based on the flexibility, speed and daily readiness of our volunteers. In times of war, we have become a link between state services and local communities, and it is precisely such interaction that is the key to saving the lives of Ukrainians," Pozniakevych noted at the European Civil Protection Forum in Warsaw.

As part of the panel discussion, Pozniakevych shared the organization’s experience of participating as a non-governmental humanitarian institution in responding to emergencies in conditions of active hostilities and martial law.

Pozniakevych emphasized the importance of the volunteer sector's role in responding to emergencies, as well as the need to increase volunteers' involvement in preparation and response measures. He also addressed the security challenges communities face in wartime. He emphasized the importance of population preparedness for crisis events. According to Pozniakevych, a sustainable civil protection system requires the participation of civil society in emergency preparedness and response.

“Ukraine is part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, and the experience of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society serves as an example of a flexible, effective and systematic approach to working in emergency situations,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

The European Civil Protection Forum was held on May 21-22 in Warsaw. The forum was attended by key security, humanitarian response, and public sector institutions from across Europe, including the Civil Protection Services of EU member states and Associations of Local Governments of EU countries.