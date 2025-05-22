Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:24 22.05.2025

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

2 min read
URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers are ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day, stressed Andriy Pozniakevych, head of the Emergency Management Department of the URCS.

"The participation of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in responding to emergencies is based on the flexibility, speed and daily readiness of our volunteers. In times of war, we have become a link between state services and local communities, and it is precisely such interaction that is the key to saving the lives of Ukrainians," Pozniakevych noted at the European Civil Protection Forum in Warsaw.

As part of the panel discussion, Pozniakevych shared the organization’s experience of participating as a non-governmental humanitarian institution in responding to emergencies in conditions of active hostilities and martial law.

Pozniakevych emphasized the importance of the volunteer sector's role in responding to emergencies, as well as the need to increase volunteers' involvement in preparation and response measures. He also addressed the security challenges communities face in wartime. He emphasized the importance of population preparedness for crisis events. According to Pozniakevych, a sustainable civil protection system requires the participation of civil society in emergency preparedness and response.

“Ukraine is part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, and the experience of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society serves as an example of a flexible, effective and systematic approach to working in emergency situations,” the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

The European Civil Protection Forum was held on May 21-22 in Warsaw. The forum was attended by key security, humanitarian response, and public sector institutions from across Europe, including the Civil Protection Services of EU member states and Associations of Local Governments of EU countries.

 

Tags: #urcs #forum #europe

MORE ABOUT

10:25 21.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

15:01 20.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

10:12 15.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

13:52 13.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

17:49 12.05.2025
Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

16:59 12.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

16:13 12.05.2025
Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

15:51 12.05.2025
European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

European countries to begin preparing new sanctions at midnight if Russia doesn’t agree to 30-day truce by day end - German govt spokesman

11:11 09.05.2025
More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

14:07 07.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

HOT NEWS

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

Drone attacks Zaporizhia NPP training centre third time this year – IAEA

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Putin says Russian troops currently working on creating buffer zone along border with Ukraine

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Macron prior to his visit to China: We have common goal - ‘lasting and stable peace’ in Ukraine

Motor Sich assets worth UAH 500 million blocked

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

State Border Guard Service denies interference with its video surveillance cameras

Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to launch franchising in Baltic states, Kazakhstan in 2024

Zelenskyy: Important that North Macedonia represented at Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

Russia hacks surveillance cameras on European borders to disrupt aid to Ukraine – media

AD
AD