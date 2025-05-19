Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:09 19.05.2025

German Ambassador Jaeger meets with Yeliseev

1 min read
Photo: https://x.com/MJaegerT/status/1924378298626326585

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine, former Ambassador of Ukraine to the EU, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kostiantyn Yeliseev, who was searched by officers of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) last week.

“Meeting with Kostiantyn Yeliseev, a trusted partner and friend. We discussed the importance of the rule of law and the fundamentals in the context of EU accession negotiations,” Jaeger wrote on the social network X on Monday, illustrating the message with a joint photo

As reported, SBI officers came to search Yeliseev's apartment on Friday morning in connection with the so-called "Kharkiv agreements" of 2010. This was reported by the European Solidarity party, whose leader's diplomatic advisor is the ambassador. The party considers the searches as intimidation of the party leader's entourage, Petro Poroshenko.

