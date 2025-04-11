The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

The event will bring together over 1,000 participants, including production sector leaders, government officials, local authorities from across Ukraine, investors, bankers, and international partners. They will discuss the future of the Ukrainian industry, its scaling, investment opportunities, and the integration of innovation.

In a context where the war has destroyed one-third of Ukraine’s industrial potential, the country needs not just recovery but a complete reboot of its production sector. Industrial parks, accelerators, international investments, modern industrial ecosystems, and innovation are shaping the future of Ukraine’s industrial development.

“For Ukraine to succeed economically, we need strong, innovative manufacturing. We’ve seen how countries like Turkey, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania have achieved this through industrial development. Our team has already implemented an industrial park in Bila Tserkva, and we’re ready to share this experience to help hundreds of new growth points appear across the country. That’s why we created this platform — so that business, government, and investors can come together and find effective solutions for industrial growth in Ukraine, starting now, not someday”, - says Vasyl Khmelnytskyi, founder of UFuture Holding and initiator of the forum.

The forum program includes four panel discussions focused on the key challenges and opportunities for the Ukrainian production sector. Topics will include government support instruments, regional development programs, tax policy, access to finance, technological advancement, and innovation. The agenda will also include the transformation of vocational education to meet the needs of the new industrial economy, the development of industrial parks, attracting foreign investment, and practical insights from international companies that have already launched production in Ukraine.

A technology Expo Zone will also be available at the forum, showcasing innovative solutions for industry and urban infrastructure.

Ukrainian companies from across the country will present solutions in automation, construction, transportation, and electronics. Expo Zone will include robotic systems, industrial 3D printers, fast-charging stations, ventilation systems, construction and specialized equipment, advanced welding technologies, electronic components, and more.

As part of the event, the Finnish corporation Peikko Group will officially open its new production facility. A global leader in slim floor structures and connection technologies for precast and cast-in-place construction, Peikko’s new plant in the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park marks a significant milestone in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts. Forum participants will be the first to explore its production capabilities and technologies.

Organizers:

– Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

– Kyiv Regional Military Administration

– Kyiv International Economic Forum

Participation is free. Full program and speakers list, and registration available at: https://industry.forumkyiv.org/en/

Media accreditation possible until April 20: https://bit.ly/4i5u7RG

Interfax-Ukraine - media partner