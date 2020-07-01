Facts

12:08 01.07.2020

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

Five countries, including Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia and Montenegro, have opened their borders for Ukrainian tourists, Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The minister noted that Egypt is open only under condition of observation of a mandatory self-isolation for 14 days after return home due to a high number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Croatia demands confirmation of booking of hotel or an apartment, and Montenegro demands a negative PCR test for coronavirus confirmed within 48 hours before the arrival.

Albania and Turkey did not introduce any special requirements.

"Unfortunately, due to an unstable epidemiological situation in Ukraine, other European countries remain closed for Ukrainian tourists. However, foreigners, diplomats and Ukrainian citizens who have valid job or education contracts or EU residence permits, sailors who head for their vessels, citizens who transit the EU are allowed to enter," the minister said, adding that the EU will update the list of countries allowed for traveling every two weeks.

Georgia will also make a decision on the opening of borders depending on the epidemiological situation in Ukraine, Krykliy said.

