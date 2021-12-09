Facts

09:57 09.12.2021

Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

The situation along Ukraine's state borders is currently under control, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko has said.

"Today [December 8], at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the State Border Service Administration were heard about the situation on the border and a possible military invasion of Russia," the parliamentarian said on his Facebook page.

He also said the day before, the committee held a visiting meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, at which issues related to the service's activities and the foreign policy situation were discussed.

"Only in a complex manner does such information allow us to draw certain conclusions and assess the situation near our borders. If you do not go into details and briefly summarize, then as of today the situation is under control and there is no reason for panic," Kostenko said.

