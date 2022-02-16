Facts

11:47 16.02.2022

NATO still sees no signs of de-escalation on Russia's border with Ukraine – Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance does not yet see signs of de-escalation on the border of Russia and Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"So far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side," Stoltenberg told journalists.

At the same time, commenting on Moscow's statements about readiness for diplomacy, he repeated that he sees "some ground for cautious optimism."

