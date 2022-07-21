Russia attacks 900 times border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions after their de-occupation

The Russian occupiers have fired 900 times at the districts of Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation since the day of the removal of their units from these territories, the website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"After the de-occupation, the border guards recorded 900 attacks, which the Russians carry out mainly from mortars, as well as from barrel and rocket artillery, which sometimes last for several hours. Including the enemy made more than fifty strikes with the use of aviation. Often the invaders accompany mortar or artillery fire by firing grenade launchers, small arms, armoured vehicles," the report says.

Russian electronic warfare and drones are constantly working on this section of the Ukrainian-Russian border, the ministry said.

As reported, Chernihiv region was liberated from the invaders on April 6, Sumy on April 8.