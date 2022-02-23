Additional regime restrictions introduced in border areas - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Additional temporary regime restrictions are being introduced in areas bordering the Russian Federation, Belarus, the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and adjacent to the sea coast, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the restrictions include: staying in the border area at night; exit of any floating craft from base points; traffic (except for the military, law enforcement agencies, agricultural machinery) on roads that are not in the register of highways and lead to the state border.

"Also, regime measures have been introduced regarding the stay of foreigners in the border zone, the use of radio stations, flights of light-engine and unmanned aerial vehicles, video, film, photography of personnel and facilities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and movement along the coast or ice of border reservoirs," the ministry said.