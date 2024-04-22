Coordination centre for integrated border management opened in Ukraine – Border Guard Service

The Coordination Centre for Integrated Border Management has started work in Ukraine, designed to provide monitoring and coverage of the situation on the state border, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"It was created on the basis of the Situation Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, by a decree of the Government of Ukraine in accordance with the requirements of the EU Regulations. The activities of the Centre are one of the criteria for Ukraine's accession to the EU," the service said on the Telegram channel.

It is indicated that the centre will include employees from five entities: the State Border Guard Service, the State Customs Service, the National Police, the National Guard and the State Migration Service.

"The work of the Centre will be aimed at facilitating the coordination of actions of IBM subjects, exchanging data and conducting research, forming joint conclusions and forecasts, preparing a situational report on the situation on the state border," First Deputy Head of the State Border Service Guard of Ukraine Volodymyr Nykyforenko said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine press service, the event was attended by Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna.

Klymenko said this Centre will allow the exchange of information regarding the border, and Ukrainian citizens, as well as any criminal manifestations.

In turn, the representative of the European Union in Ukraine Katarína Mathernová said the creation of the Centre is a big investment in ensuring that Ukraine is safe in the future.