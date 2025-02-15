Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 15.02.2025

Russia must withdraw at least to borders of Feb 2022 – Zelenskyy

Russia must withdraw at least to borders of Feb 2022 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is not able to oust the Russians from all of its territory, but they must withdraw at least to the borders that were at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And of course, when we talk about a just peace for Ukraine, we understand that we do not have the power to push them out from all our territory. Yes, we have to push them out with diplomacy and with our partners, but not to lose. And that is why I think that, at a minimum, they have to go to the line before a full-scale invasion," Zelenskyy said in an interview for the Newsmax TV channel.

"I think that he [President Trump] needs very much the success. Otherwise, you know, everybody will say that that was the line of Biden, and this is the line of Trump. I think that he needs success, and we need success, and we trust him. I hope that he will be on our side," Zelenskyy said.

The President also expressed hope that US President Donald Trump can stop the war if Europe helps him.

Tags: #zelenskyy #borders

