Zelensky calls on all countries to confirm respect for principle of inviolability of borders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on all subjects of international relations to confirm respect for the principle of inviolability of borders.

He said this in a video message on Tuesday, referring to a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that took place on Tuesday.

"I called on all subjects of international relations that respect international law to stand up for its basic principles and reaffirm their respect, in particular, for the principle of inviolability of borders and the territorial integrity of states. I believe that for India this is the same fundamental principle as for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

"It is the Kremlin that is doing everything so that this war can only end on the battlefield, and not at the negotiating table. Russia responds to various Ukrainian proposals to stop aggression and liberate our territories with terror, criminal mobilization and political farce," the president said.