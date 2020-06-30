Facts

17:59 30.06.2020

Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

2 min read
Russia illegally occupied Crimea, Ukraine won't ask compensation for its annexation – Kuleba

Ukraine said the temporary occupation of Crimean peninsula by Russia contradicted law thus the country would not demand compensation for it, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba reported.

"Do you want us to recognize the illegal occupation, ask for compensation for this? Or how? Just pay the money, and everything will be fine? No. The strategy is completely different. We say that there is a temporary illegal occupation, emphasizing that it's a temporary phenomenon, it's illegal and that it's an occupation under international law. This is the starter position with which we are working to put an end to this occupation," Kuleba said in an interview with the 'Crimea. Realities' Crimean project of Ukraine's Radio Svoboda.

The minister stressed that for Ukraine it was important that jurisdiction of Russian Federation in a broader status than a status of the occupant state not to be recognized in the court proceedings.

"Certainly, companies have the right to file lawsuits. It is very important for us that the laws of the Russian Federation in no way recognize the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation in a broader status than the status of an occupying state. But our key task, my key task, as a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is to keep this framework here is a temporary illegal occupation," said Kuleba.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:52 30.06.2020
Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

16:13 26.06.2020
Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

Zelensky: We will return Crimea and people, we believe in this

17:01 25.06.2020
Ukraine counts on France's assistance in prompting Moscow to end war, de-occupy Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on France's assistance in prompting Moscow to end war, de-occupy Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

14:55 25.06.2020
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia over 'military parades' in Crimea

11:08 23.06.2020
One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

One of world's largest investment funds Mubadala interested in seven Ukrainian enterprises – Kuleba

16:47 19.06.2020
EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

EU leaders take political decision to extend economic sanctions against Russia – FM

16:22 17.06.2020
Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

16:34 16.06.2020
Coercive passportization is element of repressive policy of aggressor state towards citizens of Ukraine – MFA

Coercive passportization is element of repressive policy of aggressor state towards citizens of Ukraine – MFA

18:21 12.06.2020
Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

16:16 12.06.2020
Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Kyiv awaiting Paris's reaction to visit by France's European Parliament members to Crimea

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

LATEST

Aid from Italy to help flood victims arrives in Ukraine

Universal mechanism for blocking draft bills contradicting Association Agreement with EU will not be effective – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Stefanyshyna announces start of dialogue on EU-Ukraine Association Agreement's renewal at end of July

Germany to allocate additional EUR 2 mln for assistance to newborns, children, mothers in conflict-affected Donbas

Last stage remains in arbitration process with EU on dispute over Ukrainian round timber exports – Deputy PM Stefanyshyna

Ukraine will be able to get sixth macro-financial assistance from EU, if necessary – Stefanyshyna

Zelensky: Diplomats should become ambassadors for Ukrainian goods export to world markets

Ukraine is trying to join EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines – Dpty PM Stefanyshyna

Zelensky calls on intl partners of Ukraine to help restore flood affected areas

Deployment of NATO bases in Ukraine can be discussed only after it becomes full member - deputy FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD