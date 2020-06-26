Facts

12:21 26.06.2020

Primary version of explosion in Kyiv multi-storey building involves Kyivgaz servicing of gas meters – Dpty interior minister

The main version of the explosion in a multi-storey building in Kyiv's Darnytsky district is connected with possible violations by the Kyivgaz employees using gas metering technology. No suspicions have been presented to anyone, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko has said.

During the Right to Power program aired on 1+1 TV on Friday night, Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Symonenko said police authorities are investigating criminal proceedings in connection with an explosion in the building.

"During the investigation, the main version is the explosion of domestic gas. Other versions are also being checked. A number of complex examinations have been scheduled. Based on the findings of the experts, there will be a final answer to this question," he said.

Symonenko said documents have been seized "regarding the provision of gas and compliance with all safety standards."

In turn, the Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said: "No suspicion notices have been presented to any person, but the main version, according to which the prosecutor's office works together with the police, is to verify the compliance of the meter reconciliation technology with Kyivgaz employees.

Gerashchenko said, "A week before this terrible explosion, which led to five victims ... work was done with the meters. They were replaced by special pipes, bypasses, and there really were messages from residents and witnesses that there was a smell of gas."

Gerashchenko continued: "Therefore, the main version is the verification of precisely these actions. And if there is sufficient reason to believe that these are unlawful, unprofessional actions by company employees (Kyivgaz), then there may be lawsuits in court for compensation."

Tags: #explosion #gerashchenko #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
