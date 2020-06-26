Ukraine sets new anti-record with 1,109 people infected with COVID-19 over past day, 541 recoveries, 19 deaths

Ukraine, as of Friday morning, has recorded 1,109 new cases of coronavirus infection over the past day, 541 people of those previously infected with COVID-19 recovered, 19 people died, according to the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) coronavirus pandemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, 994 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the day, there were about 940 cases on June 24, and on June 23 there were 833 infected people.