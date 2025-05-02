Interfax-Ukraine
Julie Davis appointed US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Julie Davis appointed US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Julie Davis has been appointed as the United States Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced during a briefing on Thursday.

It is known that Davis is currently serving as the US Ambassador to the Republic of Cyprus.

Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to Cyprus, Julie Davis served as the Special Envoy for Belarus based in Vilnius, Lithuania.

In 2020, she was confirmed as the first U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Belarus since 2008. Davis previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Europe and the European Union in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and as Deputy Permanent Representative of the U.S. Mission to NATO.

