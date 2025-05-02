Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 02.05.2025

On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

1 min read
On the night of May 2, 2025 (from 21:30 on May 1), the enemy attacked with 150 strike UAVs and other types of drone imitators from the areas of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda - Crimea, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"As of 08:00, the downing of 64 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south and center of the country has been confirmed. Sixty-two enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences). Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

