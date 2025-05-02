Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 02.05.2025

Invaders lose 1,110 servicemen in past day

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,110 servicemen in past day

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers' losses amounted to 1,110 units of manpower and 200 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed nine tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, four air defense systems, 132 vehicles and tanker trucks.

The air strikes cost the enemy 138 operational-tactical level UAVs.

Tags: #invaders #losses

MORE ABOUT

11:16 01.05.2025
Invaders lose 1,230 people, 139 vehicles in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 1,230 people, 139 vehicles in past 24 hours

09:53 30.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen in past day

Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen in past day

10:07 25.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

10:21 24.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past day

Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past day

09:29 23.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

Invaders lose 1,210 servicemen over day

09:37 14.04.2025
Ukraine’s defense forces eliminate 1,310 occupiers, 181 pieces of equipment over last 24 hours

Ukraine’s defense forces eliminate 1,310 occupiers, 181 pieces of equipment over last 24 hours

12:12 28.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

Invaders lose 1,860 military, 210 vehicles in past 24 hours

09:35 17.03.2025
Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

Invaders lose 1,210 soldiers, 170 pieces of equipment over day

12:34 15.03.2025
Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

20:49 07.03.2025
Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

Ukraine's energy sector losses from Russian strikes surpass $20 bln – Energy Club VP citing RDNA4

HOT NEWS

Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

Julie Davis appointed US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

Ground being prepared to merge Rear Logistics Operator and Defense Procurement Agency; commission on operator's reorganization to be led by Zhumadilov

Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

LATEST

Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

US State Dept announces change in approach to negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

On the night of May 2, Ukrainian defenders destroy 64 out of 150 drones used by enemy

Julie Davis appointed US Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

Rubio, French FM discuss ensuring just and lasting peace in Ukraine

Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

Zelenskyy: New sanctions packages apply to those who serve Russian military production, propagandists

Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

AD
AD