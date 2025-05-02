Invaders lose 1,110 servicemen in past day

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers' losses amounted to 1,110 units of manpower and 200 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed nine tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, four air defense systems, 132 vehicles and tanker trucks.

The air strikes cost the enemy 138 operational-tactical level UAVs.