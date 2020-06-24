Facts

09:22 24.06.2020

Some 940 new COVID-19 cases, 453 recoveries, 16 deaths in past 24 hrs in Ukraine – Public Health Center

Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, had 940 new cases of COVID-19 disease in past 24 hours, with 453 of those previously infected with COVID-19 recovered, 16 people died, according to the website of the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

A day earlier, 833 cases were reported over the day, there were 681 cases on June 22, 735 infected people on June 21, some 841 cases were reported on June 20, and 921 cases on June 19.

In turn, on the website of the National Security and Defense Council's COVID-19 epidemic monitoring system, the number of people infected totally since the beginning of the pandemic as of the morning of Tuesday amounted to 39,014 people, some 17,409, people recovered and 1,051 people died.

Now in Ukraine there are 20,554 COVID-19 cases, which are 471 more than the day before.

The largest number of new cases was detected in Lviv region (203), Rivne (126) and Zakarpattia (78) regions.

