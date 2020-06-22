Facts

16:22 22.06.2020

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

3 min read
SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

 The archive department of the SBU State Security Service and the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory have presented the second book of the collection, titled "The Dossier of the KGB. From Construction to the Accident." The collection contains documents that cover the period from the beginning of the 1970s to November 1986, that is, before the work was started on building the Shelter (Sarcophagus) of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) after the disaster.

"This collection contains 229 documents, most of which were published for the first time. By the way, according to archival files, the Chernobyl accident happened before April 1986, but documents were hidden," the SBU's press center said on Monday.

According to information, the presentation symbolically took place in the Chornobyl exclusion zone with online broadcasting on the page of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory.

"Among the documents included in the new book, there are reports of accidents that occurred in 1986, a transcript of telephone conversations at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of April 26, a copy of the first report of the accident, information about the beginning of the investigation and the construction of the Sarcophagus," said SBU State Archive Director Andriy Kohut.

Chairman of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych said the materials will help people better understand the tragedy: the prerequisites for the disaster, reports and materials that indicate "small" accidents that occurred at the atomic energy station earlier and were hidden.

"This will allow humanity to expand access to the truth about the crimes of the totalitarian system and learn the right lessons," he said.

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency of Ukraine for the Management of the Exclusion Zone Maksym Shevchuk said the book removes part of the discussions about how the station was built, how it worked and how the accident happened.

"Although more than 30 years have passed, such a massive tragedy cannot be forgotten," First Deputy General Director of the Chernobyl NPP Valeriy Seyda said.

The documents in the book are published in the original language in chronological order.

"The KGB Chornobyl dossier. From construction to an accident" is a joint project of the SBU, the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory. The publication is a continuation of a series of documentary books. The first, which contains 210 documents, was published in the spring of 2019.

You can download the first collection at this link - https://bit.ly/3fEBiAG.

Read the second collection here - https://bit.ly/3hCFMJD.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 27.04.2020
Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

Wildfires being fought in two spots of Chornobyl NPP exclusion zone

19:05 17.04.2020
Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

Background radiation normal in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv, region – emergency service

12:02 15.04.2020
Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

Chornobyl NPP not affected by fire – state agency

17:32 25.06.2018
Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

13:48 14.12.2017
Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

Ukraine implementing projects to turn Chornobyl exclusion zone into promising area

10:31 30.11.2017
SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

SPF announces tender to select appraiser for part of Chornobyl NPP coolant system to place solar power plant

12:50 26.05.2015
Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

Poroshenko signs law exempting international technical aid for Chornobyl NPP from tax

10:52 28.04.2015
Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

Poroshenko hopes donors to help Ukraine to finish building confinement over Chornobyl NPP

13:11 27.04.2015
Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Building of confinement over Chornobyl NPP to be finished on schedule

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

LATEST

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Pulatov's lawyers expected to make motions in second stage of court hearings on MH17 downing

Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD