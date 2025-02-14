Interfax-Ukraine
09:41 14.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Significant damage inflicted to shelter of 4th power unit of Chornobyl NPP by enemy drone with high-explosive warhead

A Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead hit the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, a fire broke out, which has already been extinguished, but the damage is significant, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday morning.

Zelenskyy recalled that this shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity. “The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

He reported that the shelter at the Chornobyl NPP had been damaged by this drone and the fire had been extinguished. “As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored. According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant,” Zelenskyy said.

“Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric. This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world. That is why there must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions,” Zelenskyy stressed.

