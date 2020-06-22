Facts

14:49 22.06.2020

Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

1 min read
Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

 Leaf litter has caught fire in the Chornobyl zone in Ukraine's Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

"The State Emergency Service was informed on June 21 that leaf litter had caught fire in the Lubyanske Forestry, near the village of Ilyintsi in the Exclusion Zone," the statement said.

The rescuers said that the fire was contained on an area of 3 hectares by 8:40 p.m.

The grass, tree stumps and wood material kept smoldering as of 7 a.m. on Monday, the statement said.

The fire is being fought by 11 men and three forestry vehicles.

A forest fire, which broke out in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on April 4, was extinguished in mid-May, after over a month of firefighting efforts. Back then, high winds fanned the fire, which came close to the town of Pripyat and hazardous sites of the Chornobyl zone.

Tags: #chornobyl_zone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:25 27.04.2020
Onslaught of wildfires put out in Chornobyl exclusion zone - Avakov

Onslaught of wildfires put out in Chornobyl exclusion zone - Avakov

10:05 22.04.2020
Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

12:46 20.04.2020
Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

10:55 17.04.2020
Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

18:00 16.04.2020
Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

18:46 08.04.2020
Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

16:43 07.04.2020
Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

12:02 06.04.2020
Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Police open case on wildfire in Chornobyl exclusion zone

11:41 06.04.2020
Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal

16:58 25.11.2019
Ukrainian, U.S. experts examine New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl NPP – U.S. Embassy

Ukrainian, U.S. experts examine New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl NPP – U.S. Embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

LATEST

SBU's archive declassifies details about construction of Chornobyl NPP, accident

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Pulatov's lawyers expected to make motions in second stage of court hearings on MH17 downing

Two unguided aircraft missile launched by Russian mercenaries destroyed near Pavlopil – Ukraine's military

Zelensky: Intl community shouldn't allow return of Russia to G7 until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored

PGO starts criminal proceedings on fact of surveillance of Poroshenko – MP

Number of COVID-19 infections decreased in Ukraine in past 24 hrs up to 681 persons, with 133 recoveries, eight deaths

Donbas situation potentially dangerous, Kyiv's claims of departure from Minsk agreements alarming – Peskov

Public places must meet epidemiological requirements during quarantine – Zelensky

Hungary allows foreigners to enter 30-km zone for 24 hours without quarantine, as well as for transit travel – Border Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD