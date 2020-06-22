Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

Leaf litter has caught fire in the Chornobyl zone in Ukraine's Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

"The State Emergency Service was informed on June 21 that leaf litter had caught fire in the Lubyanske Forestry, near the village of Ilyintsi in the Exclusion Zone," the statement said.

The rescuers said that the fire was contained on an area of 3 hectares by 8:40 p.m.

The grass, tree stumps and wood material kept smoldering as of 7 a.m. on Monday, the statement said.

The fire is being fought by 11 men and three forestry vehicles.

A forest fire, which broke out in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone on April 4, was extinguished in mid-May, after over a month of firefighting efforts. Back then, high winds fanned the fire, which came close to the town of Pripyat and hazardous sites of the Chornobyl zone.