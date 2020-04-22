Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Firemen are continuing to extinguish wildfire in three hotspots in the Chornobyl exclusion zone.

"Teams of the State Emergency Service are assisting the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management in fighting fires in the Lubyanske, Paryshivske, Dytiatkivske, and Denysovytske forestry areas. Emphasis is put on containing three hotspots (the village of Rozsokha, the village of Kryva Hora, and the village Rudky - Buryakivka), where tree stumps, leftover wood, and peat bogs are smoldering in wildfire-stricken zones," the agency said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday morning.

"Engineering vehicles have created 640 kilometers of fire barriers," the statement said.