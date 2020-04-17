Facts

10:55 17.04.2020

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

1 min read
There is no radiation in the air in Kyiv, and the smoke seen in the city on April 16 is a result of the arson and smoke in the Chornobyl nuclear power plant's exclusion zone, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Firemen say there is no radiation in the air. Experts have taken measurements between Kyiv and Chornobyl during a dosimeter. Given the information from experts, I can say that only in Kyiv the smoke and air pollution [are happening] as a result of the arson and smoke, but there is no radiation," Klitschko said in a video address posted on Facebook.

Over 1,000 firemen are at work. The effort also involves about 150 vehicles, in addition to aircraft, he said.

"We are seeing numerous fire engines and teams. All the fire spots are located in the Chornobyl zone. We have been to a meeting and have been told there is no radiation in the air. All the fire spots have been created by high winds since yesterday. There is no open flame. It will take a few days to put out all [fires]," Klitschko said.

Tags: #chornobyl_zone #klitschko #kyiv
