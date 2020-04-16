Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

The fire in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant resumed on Thursday due to strong winds, said director of the Chornobyl tour agency, member of the public council at the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone Yaroslav Yemelianenko.

"The fires in the Chornobyl zone resumed. The sandstorm on April 16 throttles the pockets of decay to open fire in many places," Yemelianenko wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

However, he expressed hope that "this time there will be an instant reaction of the state, without delay." "Moreover, the budgets for extinguishing have been allocated," added Yemelianenko.