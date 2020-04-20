Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Rescuers have contained two of the four fire beds in Zhytomyr region and one of the four in the Chornobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"Flights over the fire zones took place in the morning following the work done yesterday and last night. One of the four fire beds was contained in the Chornobyl zone. Two of the four were contained in Zhytomyr region. The wind forecast for today is not very good: up to 20 m/s, it is a strong wind. The ground forces and aviation are working properly!" Avakov said on Twitter on Monday morning.

"The main efforts were aimed at containing four spots where shrubs and remainders of timber were smoldering and one smoldering peat bog," the report said.